UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raids Against Hoarders, Billboards Conducted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

A team of district administration here Tuesday conducted raids on different localities and inspected prices of commodities besides removing illegal billboards from government buildings

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : A team of district administration here Tuesday conducted raids on different localities and inspected prices of commodities besides removing illegal billboards from government buildings.

The operation was conducted under the directives Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan.

The first raid was conducted in Samar Bagh tehsil wherein Assistant Commissioner checked go-downs and setup of wholesalers. It was said that wholesalers and retailers were providing food items to the consumers regularly by following government approved price list.

Meanwhile, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Adenzai tehsil Shakeel Hayat conducted operation against illegal billboards and removed scores of flexes from electric poles and government buildings.

Related Topics

Price Adenzai Samar Bagh Shakeel From Government

Recent Stories

DWC passenger numbers exceed 1.6 million in 2019

11 minutes ago

New Town Police held five kite sellers; recover 25 ..

1 minute ago

Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digita ..

1 minute ago

Policy making to accommodate more females stalls a ..

1 minute ago

LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition ..

1 minute ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.