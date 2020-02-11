Raids against hoarders, billboards conducted

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : A team of district administration here Tuesday conducted raids on different localities and inspected prices of commodities besides removing illegal billboards from government buildings.

The operation was conducted under the directives Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan.

The first raid was conducted in Samar Bagh tehsil wherein Assistant Commissioner checked go-downs and setup of wholesalers. It was said that wholesalers and retailers were providing food items to the consumers regularly by following government approved price list.

Meanwhile, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Adenzai tehsil Shakeel Hayat conducted operation against illegal billboards and removed scores of flexes from electric poles and government buildings.