Raids against hoarders, profiteers continues in district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, revenue officials of all the four tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad continued raids against hoarders and over chargers of essential items on consecutive 22nd day during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The raids were conducted to provide relief to general public of the district in prices and preventing hoarding and overcharging. Overall 71 shops were raided and sixteen shopkeepers were imposed fine of Rs.8100 on violation of price list. In taluka Qazi Ahmed Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer and Mukhtarkar Muhammad Naeem Vistro raided different shops and recovered fine of R Rs.

2000 imposed on four shopkeepers. In taluka Sakrand, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtarkar Muhammad Waseem Lashari recovered fine amount of Rs. 4100 imposed on four shopkeepers. On other hand in taluka Nawabshah, Mukhtarkar Muhammad Ashraf Kumbhar visited different city areas and recovered fine amount of Rs.200 imposed on two shopkeepers on violation allegation of price list issued by district administration and Market Committee. Similarly in taluka Daur Mukhtarkar Imran Shabbir recovered fine amount of Rs. 1500 from two shopkeepers.