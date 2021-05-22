UrduPoint.com
Raids Against Substandard Food Items Continue, Several Food Outlets Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:02 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raids against substandard and unhygienic food items were continue in province and sealed several food outlets over violating the authority rules on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raids against substandard and unhygienic food items were continue in province and sealed several food outlets over violating the authority rules on Saturday.

The team of Food Authority in an operation in Garhi Habibullah Bazaar area of Mansehra sealed a bakery for finding expired and prohibited items and violating hygiene rules.

The action was taken on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which heavy fines were imposed on bakery owners, while instructional notices were issued to several shops.

The Spokesperson of Food Safety Authority said that milk samples were checked on Chappar Road in Haripur and 120 liters of milk was destroyed due to adulteration.

In a complaint received on Pakistan Citizen Portal in Manjiwala Chowk area of Lakki Marwat, a large quantity of expired biscuits, cold drinks and salt was recovered and a heavy fine was imposed on the shopkeeper.

Similarly, unhealthy china salt and expired spices were recovered during the inspection in Tator village of district Tank.

Overdue color flavor was recovered during the operation in Town Chowk and Taziri Chowk areas of district Bannu.

Heavy fines were imposed on milk tankers coming from Punjab for mixing water in Dera Ismail Khan.

In Chitral, two shops were sealed for violating hygiene norms and several were issued fines and warning notices. 10 kilograms of unhealthy meat was destroyed on the spot.

During raid in Khairabad area of Nowshera, the restaurant was sealed for violating hygiene rules.

