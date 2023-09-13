Open Menu

Raids Against Sugar Hoarding Continues In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Raids against sugar hoarding continues in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against the sugar hoarders.

"Effective actions are being taken against the hoarding of sugar by the district administration of Quetta, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

It read that some 475 tons of sugar was seized in the operation conducted in the Sariab Road Quetta. Two warehouses were also sealed during the operation.

It may be mentioned here that due to the continuous efforts of the district administration, the price of sugar in Quetta came down to 160 rupees per kg.

