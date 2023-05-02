UrduPoint.com

Raids At Pervaiz Elahi’s House: LHC Seeks Comprehensive Report From ACE, Punjab Police

Published May 02, 2023

Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks comprehensive report from ACE, Punjab police

Chaudhary Pervaiz Ealhi secures protective bail from LHC in another case registered under terrorism charges with Lahore's Ghalib market police station.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director general and the Punjab police chief to provide a comprehensive report about the late-night search of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s home.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar passed the orders while hearing the plea moved by Rasikh Elahi, the son of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

The petitioner had made the Punjab government, the Punjab ACE director general and additional director general, the Lahore senior superintendent of police, and the Model Town superintendent as respondents in the plea.

The plea came after the police raided Kunjah House, the residence of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat. Chaudhary Moonis Elahi took to Twitter and shared the footage of the police officials standing outside their house on Monday late night.

During the hearing, the counsel told the court that the raids were being conducted at the houses of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

He asked the court to stop the authorities from conducting raids at the residence of the PTI President’s residences until a complete report was presented. However, the court rejected the plea.

Justice Dogar remarked that how the court could stop the arrest, observing that how the court could accept until the report is submitted.

The court sought report from the ACE DG and the Punjab IGP, and directed both the officers to work under the law.

In another case registered under terrorism charges, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appeared before the court along with his legal team. The former Punjab CM asked the court to grant him bail in the said case. The court granted him bail till May 8 and directed him to appear before the court concerned for the bail.

