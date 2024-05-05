Open Menu

Raids Being Conducted To Check Prices Of Essential Items To Provide Relief To Citizens: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The administration was conducting raids to check prices of essential items including 'Rotti and Naan' to provide relief to the citizens, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the price of 100 grams of Rotti was fixed Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams of Naan was fixed Rs 20.

He said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure implementation of the fixed prices of 'Rotti and Naan'.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said strict action was being taken against profiteers, selling 'Rotti and Naan' at higher prices than the prescribed rates.

The DC said, objective of the administration was to ensure implementation of fixed prices of 'Naan and Rotti'.

After the reduction in flour prices, the rates of 'Naan and Rotti' were reduced, he added.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the benefit of the reduction in flour prices was being passed on to the people.

The DC informed that a crackdown was launched against the profiteers and the tandoors were also regularly being checked.

The DC said that the administration was making efforts to implement the officials rates and provide relief to the citizens.

The District Administration spokesman informed that the DC along with the raiding teams also visited different city areas and checked implementation of the official prices of the essential items.

The shopkeepers found indulged in profiteering were imposed heavy fines, he informed.

