- Home
- Pakistan
- Raids being conducted to check prices of essential items to provide relief to citizens: DC
Raids Being Conducted To Check Prices Of Essential Items To Provide Relief To Citizens: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The administration was conducting raids to check prices of essential items including 'Rotti and Naan' to provide relief to the citizens, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema.
He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the price of 100 grams of Rotti was fixed Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams of Naan was fixed Rs 20.
He said that the government was taking all possible measures to ensure implementation of the fixed prices of 'Rotti and Naan'.
Hasan Waqar Cheema said strict action was being taken against profiteers, selling 'Rotti and Naan' at higher prices than the prescribed rates.
The DC said, objective of the administration was to ensure implementation of fixed prices of 'Naan and Rotti'.
After the reduction in flour prices, the rates of 'Naan and Rotti' were reduced, he added.
Hasan Waqar Cheema said that the benefit of the reduction in flour prices was being passed on to the people.
The DC informed that a crackdown was launched against the profiteers and the tandoors were also regularly being checked.
The DC said that the administration was making efforts to implement the officials rates and provide relief to the citizens.
The District Administration spokesman informed that the DC along with the raiding teams also visited different city areas and checked implementation of the official prices of the essential items.
The shopkeepers found indulged in profiteering were imposed heavy fines, he informed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Combating Animals’ Theft: PAITS emerges as shield against animal theft1 minute ago
-
Public parks being upgraded to facilitate citizens: DG PHA11 minutes ago
-
'Jashan-e-Bahran' to start at Allama Iqbal Park from May 711 minutes ago
-
Two kids die after falling into pond11 minutes ago
-
Attique posted as Director Bahawalpur Arts Council41 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in city41 minutes ago
-
Hajj without official permission strictly forbidden under Islamic principles, legal regulations: Ash ..41 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna presides over a poetry recital event in Brussels, emphasizes upon cultural exchanges51 minutes ago
-
Voice for Voiceless to organize pets show on May 51 hour ago
-
577 criminals held in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
IFA carries out 1158 inspections; imposes fines over Rs 3.5 mln in ICT1 hour ago
-
11 held with contraband1 hour ago