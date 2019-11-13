Raids being conducted to monitor prices of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A spokesman of Provincial Industries and Trade Department said raids were being conducted by Price Control Magistrates to monitor prices of essential items across the province.

The spokesman said the price control magistrates conducted raids on 8316 shops for monitoring prices of essential commodities.

As many as 1492 complaints relating to price-hike were surfaced and 110 cases were registered in which 57 persons were arrested.

He said fine amounting to over Rs 2.4 million were also imposed.