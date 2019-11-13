UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raids Being Conducted To Monitor Prices Of Essential Items

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:11 PM

Raids being conducted to monitor prices of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A spokesman of Provincial Industries and Trade Department said raids were being conducted by Price Control Magistrates to monitor prices of essential items across the province.

The spokesman said the price control magistrates conducted raids on 8316 shops for monitoring prices of essential commodities.

As many as 1492 complaints relating to price-hike were surfaced and 110 cases were registered in which 57 persons were arrested.

He said fine amounting to over Rs 2.4 million were also imposed.

Related Topics

Fine Price Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

13 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

28 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises Emirati family: She ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Woman Injured in Ashkelon Due to Rocket Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI down 0.9% during January to O ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.