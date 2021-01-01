UrduPoint.com
Raids Conducted On Complaints Of Embezzlement In Procurement Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Raids conducted on complaints of embezzlement in procurement of medicines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sukkur Zone headed by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Abdul Haq Qureshi raided the office of DHO Ghotki and District Headquarters Hospital Mirpur Mathilo, on complaints of embezzlement in procurement of medicines.

The raids were carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate and a two-year record of medicine procurement was also seized, said a statement issued here on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the Anti-Corruption department Sukkur Zone had received complaints of alleged misappropriation in the purchase of the medicines in DHO Ghotki and District Headquarters Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

