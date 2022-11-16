Raids conducted on shops to check prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Daska, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muhammed Iqbal Sanghera conducted raids on various shops and checked prices and quality of food items.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists in a prominent place and ensure supply of food items to customers at fixed rates.

During his visit to the city, the AC reviewed an operation to remove encroachmentsfrom streets and markets.