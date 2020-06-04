Raids conducted to check the availability of petrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners Taxila and Gujar Khan raided 25 petrol pumps in their areas to check the availability of petrol and its delivery to the citizens.

According to handout issued by the DGPR, Assistant Commissioner Taxila inspected 14 petrol pumps on GT Road.

Petrol was not available in two pumps, however, the pump administration assured regular supply within 12 hours. Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan raided 11 petrol pumps and petrol was available there and being provided to the citizens easily.