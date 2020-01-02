Raids on illegal slaughter houses: 188 tons meat seized in Hyderabad

The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in its ongoing raids against the sell of substandard meat, seized 188 tons of meat amid resistance by the butchers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in its ongoing raids against the sell of substandard meat, seized 188 tons of meat amid resistance by the butchers.

The section's in charge Nadeem Ghouri informed here on Thursday that they raided the illegal slaughter houses on Massan road in Kali Mori area.

He claimed that the meat injurious to human health was being processed in those illegal slaughter houses.

According to him, the butchers had been several times warned to desist from their illegal activities but they kept flouting the directives.

He said the meat samples had been sent for further lab tests after which action would be taken on the butchers.