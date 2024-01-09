Raids, search operations intensified before Jan 26 in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Indian forces have intensified siege, cordon and search operations and house raids in occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the so-called Indian Republic Day, on January 26.

The forces’ personnel continued their search operations and house raids in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts, Kashmir Media Service(KMS) reported.

The personnel of the Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group, equipped with rocket launchers and other sophisticated weapons, are seen in the areas.

Pertinently, the occupied territory is already under military and police siege and people are living in an open prison, particularly after August 2019.