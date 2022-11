Rail passenger dies of heart attack at Hyderabad Railway Station

A 60-year-old man, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, died of a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad Railway Station on Saturday According to sources of the Edhi center, the deceased, identified as Safiuddin s/o Zahiruddin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A 60-year-old man, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, died of a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad Railway Station on Saturday According to sources of the Edhi center, the deceased, identified as Safiuddin s/o Zahiruddin. The body of the deceased was Shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad through Edhi ambulance.