Rail passengers advised to wear masks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has advised the passengers to wear masks before entering the railway stations, otherwise, they would not be allowed to enter the stations.

PR Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudhry said here on Sunday that rail passengers would be checked at the entrances of railway stations.

He said that sanitizers were available for passengers at health desks set up for them at the stations.

He said that protection of passengers were dear to the railway administration, however, passengers should also maintain their cleanliness.

The DS said that anti-septic spray at railway stations and in the trains was being carried on and the railways was focusing on the cleanliness especially.

He informed that doctors and paramedical staff were available round the clock at the stations who were screening the in and out going passengers.

He said that sanitizers, liquid soap and hand wash had been kept in the washrooms and waiting halls at railway stations to facilitate the passengers.

He urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary traveling and cooperate with the staff at the stations and in the trains.

The DS Lahore said that the railway staff had been strictlydirected to use gloves and masks during the duty.