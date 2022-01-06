UrduPoint.com

Rail Traffic Suspended As Goods Train Derails Near Tando Adam

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Tando Adam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A freight train heading towards Faisalabad from Karachi met an accident near Tando Adam on Wednesday night as a result of which railway traffic was suspended on the up track.

According to railway officials, due to derailment of 4 bogies of the goods train, the railway track leading to Punjab was temporarily closed for the traffic while rescue teams have been dispatched to the site for restoration of the railway track.

Due to derailment of freight train, a portion of railway track was damaged which would soon be restored after repair work, official sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Faisalabad Punjab Traffic Tando Adam SITE From

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

21 minutes ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

21 minutes ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

21 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

21 minutes ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

21 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists kil ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.