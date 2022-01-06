Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Tando Adam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A freight train heading towards Faisalabad from Karachi met an accident near Tando Adam on Wednesday night as a result of which railway traffic was suspended on the up track.

According to railway officials, due to derailment of 4 bogies of the goods train, the railway track leading to Punjab was temporarily closed for the traffic while rescue teams have been dispatched to the site for restoration of the railway track.

Due to derailment of freight train, a portion of railway track was damaged which would soon be restored after repair work, official sources added.