Rail traffic suspended as goods train derails near Jand

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Rail traffic was suspended on the Jand-Attock section after one of the containers carrying crude oil of a goods train was derailed near Jand town of Attock on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Railways and Rescue 1122 authorities, when the goods trains carrying containers of crude oil from Mehmood Kot Muzaffargarh to Tarujabba oil refinery near Peshawar reached between Langar railway station and Chura Sharfe railway station near village Dahkk, one of the oil containers derailed and crude oil splashed out on the track.

On getting information, Rescue 1122 team with firefighters reached the spot and cordoned off the area. District Emergency Officer Attock Ali Hussain told that the container was carrying 43,332 liters of oil which was leaking and subsequently the area was secured to avert any untoward incident. He informed that no causality was reported.

According to railway officials, due to the derailment, the railway track leading to Attock, Kohat, and Mianwali was temporarily closed to traffic while rescue teams reached the site for restoration of the railway track.

The official said that as the site is located in a hilly and remote area, the rescue teams took time to launch the restoration of traffic.

He said that different passenger and goods trains were halted at different stations during the course of the repair and rehabilitation work. The railways officials said that heavy machinery moved to put the bogies back on track, adding that it would take them a few hours to restore the rail traffic.

None of the train's bogies capsized in the incident, one official in Jand told APP, adding that a full diagram would be prepared on the spot to establish the actual cause of the derailment and assess the damage to the track.

An Attock-based railway official said no comment could be offered immediately about the cause of the derailment. It could be either a human error or failure of equipment, he said. "A probe has been ordered and the inspector of railways will be going to the site soon," a senior officer of the Peshawar railway division said.