UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railway Adminstration Suspends Anti Encroachment Operation For Three Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Railway adminstration suspends anti encroachment operation for three days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Railway administration has suspended anti encroachment operation for three days after resistance offered by the residents of Bengali colony near railway track in which five people including two policeman were injured.

Railway administration with the help of district police, Rangers, and Railway police launched operation on Tuesday morning to retrieve Railway land. Hundreds of residents came out of their houses and blocked railway track.

After severe resistance offered by the residents, Police have started shelling to clear railway track. People also started to throw stones at police personnel in which a Sub Inspector and an ASI received injuries.

Later, the Railway administration also suspended operation for three days.

According to Assistant Executive Engineer Railway Badarul Arfeen, 94 to 230 feet area from Bengali colony to Giddo underpass belongs to Pakistan Railway which is under illegal occupation since long time and will be retrieved at any cost.

The DSP Cantonment Habib Shah said that two policemen were injured by the occupants.

He said the operation has been suspended for three days to give time to the residents of Bengali colony so that they could vacate railway premises failing which it would be started with force after three days.

The residents of the colony said that they were living in the colony since last 50 years.

Related Topics

Injured Rangers Police Pakistan Railway From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

16 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

17 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

32 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

32 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.