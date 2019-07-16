Railway adminstration suspends anti encroachment operation for three days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Railway administration has suspended anti encroachment operation for three days after resistance offered by the residents of Bengali colony near railway track in which five people including two policeman were injured.

Railway administration with the help of district police, Rangers, and Railway police launched operation on Tuesday morning to retrieve Railway land. Hundreds of residents came out of their houses and blocked railway track.

After severe resistance offered by the residents, Police have started shelling to clear railway track. People also started to throw stones at police personnel in which a Sub Inspector and an ASI received injuries.

Later, the Railway administration also suspended operation for three days.

According to Assistant Executive Engineer Railway Badarul Arfeen, 94 to 230 feet area from Bengali colony to Giddo underpass belongs to Pakistan Railway which is under illegal occupation since long time and will be retrieved at any cost.

The DSP Cantonment Habib Shah said that two policemen were injured by the occupants.

He said the operation has been suspended for three days to give time to the residents of Bengali colony so that they could vacate railway premises failing which it would be started with force after three days.

The residents of the colony said that they were living in the colony since last 50 years.