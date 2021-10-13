Railway clerk booked for overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police registered a case against Booking Clerk for overcharging, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a passenger Zafar Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz, purchased two tickets for Shujabad to Karachi from Booking Clerk Asif.

The clerk charged Rs 400 extra against the two tickets. Zafar also brought Clerk's corruption into notice of DS Railways Mubashar Naveed. The passenger in an application submitted with Railway Police demanded of action against the clerk. Police arrested the alleged outlaw and also registered case against the outlaw under section 420/161PPC.