UrduPoint.com

Railway Clerk Booked For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

Railway clerk booked for overcharging

The Pakistan Railways Police registered a case against Booking Clerk for overcharging, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police registered a case against Booking Clerk for overcharging, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a passenger Zafar Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz, purchased two tickets for Shujabad to Karachi from Booking Clerk Asif.

The clerk charged Rs 400 extra against the two tickets. Zafar also brought Clerk's corruption into notice of DS Railways Mubashar Naveed. The passenger in an application submitted with Railway Police demanded of action against the clerk. Police arrested the alleged outlaw and also registered case against the outlaw under section 420/161PPC.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Corruption Police Shujabad From

Recent Stories

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

1 minute ago
 Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

16 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

16 minutes ago
 Steps taken to enhance education facilities in mer ..

Steps taken to enhance education facilities in merged district: CM's aide

7 minutes ago
 29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 ..

29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 liter liquor recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.