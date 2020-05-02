UrduPoint.com
Railway Coach Gutted In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:48 PM

Railway coach gutted in Lahore

A railways passenger business class coach No. 11289 caught fire and gutted here early in the Saturday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A railways passenger business class coach No. 11289 caught fire and gutted here early in the Saturday morning.

According to the initial inquiry , the coach, which has been converted into quarantine coach, was standing at platform number 1 when suddenly it caught fire due to short circuit.

Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari immediately suspended four railway employees on duty including a station master, junior electrician and two other staff members on negligence. There was no passenger or patient in the coach when fireerupted.

