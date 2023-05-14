UrduPoint.com

Railway Delegation Returns Home After Attending SCO Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Railway delegation returns home after attending SCO conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) delegation headed by Chairman/Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah returned home after attending the railways committee meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the delegations of the SCO member countries including Pakistan, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in three-day session of the committee hosted by India.

The committee discussed protection of passengers, freight networks, current railway infrastructure, usage of latest technology in train operation and rail connection among SCO member countries.

The delegations discussed matters related to strengthening and expansion of rail network, construction of modern freight terminals and one-window operation to resolve different issues.

It is pertinent to mention that the visit was made on the invitation of the SCO.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology Russia China Visit Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

8 minutes ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

8 minutes ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

38 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

53 minutes ago
 Popular Indian-American chef provides audience wit ..

Popular Indian-American chef provides audience with a tantalising vegan dish dur ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese com ..

Ajman Chamber seeks to attract leading Chinese companies in technology, clean an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.