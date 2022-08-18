Railway employee gets pension after 20 years

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Railway Department on the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi started paying pension and other dues after 20 years to a retired employee from Tehsil Balakot Mansehra.

An employee of the Railway Department from Tehsil Balakot filed a complaint against the non-receipt of pension in the Federal Ombudsman, the complainant had requested the federal ombudsman to complete the pension case on time and make the payment as soon as possible.

Taking notice during the hearing with the concerned officers of the Railway Department, the Federal Ombudsman ordered the officers of Abbottabad that the pension of the said person is delayed due to a lack of necessary documents.

On this occasion, the Federal Ombudsman ordered the immediate release of the pension after providing the necessary documents by the complainant.

After receiving the pension, the complainant thanked the Federal Ombudsman and its officers in writing and said that his legitimate problem was resolved after 20 years with the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman.

The institution of a federal ombudsman has come into existence to provide quick and cheap justice due to which justice is being provided to the poor and helpless people.

On this occasion, the Regional Head of the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Abbottabad said that a complainant may file his complaint against any federal Government Department in Hazara Division through any convenient mean i.e. online, personal visit, email, or in form of a letter, etc.

He informed that a complainant is not necessarily required to hire the services of a legal counsel or representative to represent his case before the RO Abbottabad.

The regional head said that a complainant may file his complaint on a simple paper by attaching a copy of CNIC and an affidavit stating that his complaint is not being heard by any other court of law.

He further said that on receipt of an application, the complainant and concerned department are summoned to the RO and the issue is resolved in accordance with Wafaqi Mohtasib (Disposal of Complaints) Regulation 2013.