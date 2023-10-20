Open Menu

Railway Employees Stage Protest, Observe Hunger Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Railway employees stage protest, observe hunger strike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Railways Employees in Peshawar staged a protest demonstration besides sitting up for a hunger strike camp in front of the Peshawar Press Club on Friday.

Protest and hunger strike camp of railway employees in favour of their demands as the employees are waiting for their salaries and pension.

The employees in a protest wore black bands as well. The employees have locked their mouths as a sign of a hunger strike.

Salary should be issued from AGPR, railway employees demanded. Pension and other arrears should be paid immediately, railway employees demanded.

APP/ijz

