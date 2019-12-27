Railway extends date in respect of concession cards for journalists

Pakistan railway has extended the period of concession cards for journalists upto February 28, 2020.The concession cards date was to expire on Dec 31, 2019

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Pakistan railway has extended the period of concession cards for journalists upto February 28, 2020.The concession cards date was to expire on Dec 31, 2019. Now all the journalists will be able to avail this facility.Railway will issue new concession cards for 2020 in February 2020.