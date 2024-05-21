Open Menu

Railway Fares Decreased By Over 50%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Railway fares decreased by over 50%

The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has announced a significant reduction in train fares across various classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has announced a significant reduction in train fares across various classes.

The official notification regarding the fare reduction has been issued and is effective immediately, as reported private news. The fare reduction applies to train journeys ranging from one to 200 kilometers for all classes of trains, benefiting passengers traveling shorter distances.

The most notable reductions were seen in the economy and AC classes. Economy class fares on certain routes have been reduced by up to 54%. For instance, the minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has decreased from Rs250 to Rs100.

Similarly, the economy class fare for the Khyber Mail, covering distances from 1km to 130km, has also been reduced from Rs250 to Rs100. Passengers traveling in AC class will also enjoy a significant reduction, with fares cut by 40% across various routes.

This move comes as a relief to daily commuters and occasional travelers alike, who will benefit from the lowered cost of train travel.

The Railways Department emphasizes that this fare reduction aims to pass on the benefits of decreased fuel costs to the public and to make rail travel more affordable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rawalpindi All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

4 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

15 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

15 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

15 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

24 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

24 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

24 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

24 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

38 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

38 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan