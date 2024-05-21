Railway Fares Decreased By Over 50%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has announced a significant reduction in train fares across various classes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday has announced a significant reduction in train fares across various classes.
The official notification regarding the fare reduction has been issued and is effective immediately, as reported private news. The fare reduction applies to train journeys ranging from one to 200 kilometers for all classes of trains, benefiting passengers traveling shorter distances.
The most notable reductions were seen in the economy and AC classes. Economy class fares on certain routes have been reduced by up to 54%. For instance, the minimum fare for the economy class on the Lahore to Rawalpindi route has decreased from Rs250 to Rs100.
Similarly, the economy class fare for the Khyber Mail, covering distances from 1km to 130km, has also been reduced from Rs250 to Rs100. Passengers traveling in AC class will also enjoy a significant reduction, with fares cut by 40% across various routes.
This move comes as a relief to daily commuters and occasional travelers alike, who will benefit from the lowered cost of train travel.
The Railways Department emphasizes that this fare reduction aims to pass on the benefits of decreased fuel costs to the public and to make rail travel more affordable.
