Railway Fares Increases From 2 To 8.5 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:18 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan Railways have increased the fares of passenger trains from 2 to 8.5 percent.A formal notification of increase in fares of passenger trains has also been issued.It has been said in the notification that fares of passenger trains is being increased from 2 to 8 percent while no increase has been made upon the distance of 50 kilometers.Fare for economy class has been increased as much as Rs 100.

