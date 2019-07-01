Railway fares increases from 2 to 8.5 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Railways have increased the fares of passenger trains from 2 to 8.5 percent.A formal notification of increase in fares of passenger trains has also been issued

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan Railways have increased the fares of passenger trains from 2 to 8.5 percent.A formal notification of increase in fares of passenger trains has also been issued.It has been said in the notification that fares of passenger trains is being increased from 2 to 8 percent while no increase has been made upon the distance of 50 kilometers.Fare for economy class has been increased as much as Rs 100.