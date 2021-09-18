UrduPoint.com

Railway Inspector, CEO Visit Kotri Railway Station, Adjoining Tracks

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Inspector of Railways Farukh Taimur and Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nisar Memon Saturday visited the Kotri Railway Station and the adjoining railway tracks and suspended an official allegedly involved in duty shirking

Talking to the media after the visit, Taimur said the PR had been taking steps to strengthen the network of railway tracks.

He told that they had taken notice of the accidents on tracks along the Kotri Railway Station in Jamshoro district.

He said tracks across the country were being upgraded under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The areas where the tracks were weak, speed limit of the trains had been decreased while moving over them, he added.

The official acknowledged that the accidents were occurring due to negligence in duty of the railway workers.

Meanwhile, Memon said anti encroachment operations were being carried out to retrieve the railways land.

He informed that the PR was enhancing the goods train in order to lift the department from the financial crisis.

He apprised that 230 bogies were being purchased from China and that they will be delivered in around 6 months Memon told that soon work would start on ML1 project under CPEC According to him, the PR was inspecting all railway stations in Karachi keeping in view the project of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) The CEO also took notice of a lack of facilities being encountered by the residents of the Railways Colony in Kotri and he told-off the officials concerned.

During their inspection of the tracks, they identified faults on the tracks and traffic signal system.

A wrong joint on the track drew the ire of the officials on assistant executive engineer Akhar Ali Malan.

A Permanent Works Inspector (PWI) Muhammad Ramzan was suspended due to irresponsible discharge of duty.

