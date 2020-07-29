Railway labor unions call off strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has given approval of 25 per cent increase in technical allowance of Pakistan Railways employees from grade 4 to 16.

The minister gave approval after a meeting with a delegation of labor alliance comprising eight labor organizations of the railways held on Wednesday.

He also assured about up gradation of scale 1 to 16 soon. On approval of demands by the minister, the delegation announced to call offstrike scheduled for August 5.

Earlier, the delegation presented its various demands to the minister.