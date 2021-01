(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The tehsil city administration in a crackdown against encroachments, retrieved railway's land worth Rs 180 million from illegal land grabbers on Friday.

The team headed by AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari removed illegal setups(landa bazaar) alongside Rajbah Road.

Railway officials and police concerned were also present on the occasion.