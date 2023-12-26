Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

The railway authorities during special anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday have retrieved land worth millions of rupees besides demolishing concrete structures

According to railway authorities the drive spans over two months was carried on Sangjani-Taxila, Taxila-Havilian and Taxila-Hassanabdal section.

On the directives of Divisional Superintendent Noor Ud Din Dawar Railways Rawalpindi division, Assistant Divisional Executive Engineer Railway Property and Land Muhammad Asif along with Divisional Executive Engineer (DEE) Tayyab Riaz and Inspector of Works (IW) Muhammad Faisal Khan conducted the special anti-encroachment operation to retrieve the official land.

According to Muhammad Asif, during the operation, eight acres of land worth millions of rupees that local building material suppliers had illegally occupied in the Sangjani-Taxila sector close to the Sangjani railway station were retrieved.

He added that five concrete buildings built on state land were demolished in the Taxila-Havalian portion near the Usman Khattar railway station, reclaiming 25 marlas of land with a market worth of Rupees 10.25 million.

He further mentioned that the state land of 70 Marla that was unlawfully encroached by the land mafia near Wah railway station had been retrieved from the land grabbing mafia.

