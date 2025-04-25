Railway Land Worth Over Rs 26m Retrieved
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:25 PM
The Pakistan Railways launched a special anti-encroachment operation and retrieved commercial and residential land of the department worth over Rs 26 million, on Friday.
In line with Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi’s strict zero-tolerance policy against land encroachments, the Multan Railway Administration, under the leadership of Divisional Superintendent (DS), Zulfiqar Sheikh, conducted a successful anti-encroachment operation. The operation targeted illegal occupations between railway kilometer markers 41-42 near Lal Sohanra, in the area between Samasatha and Bahawalnagar stations.
During the operation, the authorities reclaimed 16 marla of commercial railway land valued at approximately Rs 17 million, and one kanal of residential land worth Rs nine million, bringing the total value of recovered property to over Rs 26 million.
DS Railways Multan, Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, reaffirmed the administration's commitment by stating, "We will reclaim every single inch of encroached railway land in the Multan Division from the land mafia."
