Open Menu

Railway Land Worth Rs 12.5m Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Railway land worth Rs 12.5m retrieved from illegal occupants

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Railways successfully retrieved land worth Rs 12.5 million from illegal occupation in a major operation carried out at Basti Darvesh Lashari, Shadan Lund, and Mohsinwal railway stations.

Acting on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, the Multan Railway Division conducted the operation and recovered 40 marlas of commercial land worth Rs 12.5 million.

Railway officers, including Railway Police, actively took part in the operation.

Officials stated that such operations will continue with full force to prevent illegal possession of railway land. No individual will be allowed to occupy railway property under any circumstances.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

7 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

7 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

8 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

8 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan