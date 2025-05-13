Railway land worth Rs 12.5m retrieved from illegal occupants

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Railways successfully retrieved land worth Rs 12.5 million from illegal occupation in a major operation carried out at Basti Darvesh Lashari, Shadan Lund, and Mohsinwal railway stations.

Acting on the directives of Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, the Multan Railway Division conducted the operation and recovered 40 marlas of commercial land worth Rs 12.5 million.

Railway officers, including Railway Police, actively took part in the operation.

Officials stated that such operations will continue with full force to prevent illegal possession of railway land. No individual will be allowed to occupy railway property under any circumstances.