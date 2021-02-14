UrduPoint.com
Railway Land Worth Rs 3.8 M Retrieved From Land Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division has retrieved 155 marla railway land from the grabbers during an operation launched here at Kashmor Kot Addu section on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Railways, in line with special directives of Deputy Director Property and Land Saddaq Iqbla and SP Railways Multan Division Kosar Abbas, the railway team alongwith police and others concerned officers retrieved 155 marla land at Kashmor Kot Addu section.

Deputy Director Property and Land Railways has sent report of DS Multan Division Naveed Mubashir about retrieval of the land.

The railway officers has been directed to continue action against grabbers and retrieve every inch land of the railway department, sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

