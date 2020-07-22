Railway land worth Rs 5.8 mln retrieved

The Pakistan Railways (PR) have raided at Layyah and Ahsanpur and retrieved 28 marla land worth Rs 5.8 million from land grabbers in two separate operations launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) have raided at Layyah and Ahsanpur and retrieved 28 marla land worth Rs 5.8 million from land grabbers in two separate operations launched here on Wednesday.

According to railways department spokesperson, in line with special directives of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Shoaib Adil, department teams conducting operations against land grabbers on daily basis to retrieve land.

The special team led by IOW Muzaffargarh Muhammad Azhar Khan raided at Layyah and Ahsanpur. The team retrieved 22 marla and four marla land worth Rs 5.3 million and five lakh respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the department teams had recovered department land of worth Rs 100 million during the last two months, sources added.

DS Shoaib Adil has directed team to continue operation against land grabbers without any discrimination.