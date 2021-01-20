Railway land worth Rs 6 million retrieved from land mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Railway Multan division raided against land grabbers and retrieved 30 marla commercial railway land worth Rs6 million at Kot Addu Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to details, Inspector of Works (IOW) Muzaffargarh, railway police team led by SHO Bhakkar raided and retrieved commercial land at Kot Addu Railway Station under the directions of Deputy Director Property Land and SP Railway Multan division.

The report of the retrieval of land was sent to Divisional Superintendent Railway Naveed Mubashir.

According to SP Railway Amjad Manzoor, the raids against land grabbers will continue.