Railway made around 18pc increase in train fares: Committee informed

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The NA Standing Committee on Railways on Monday was informed that the Pakistan Railways made 17 to 18 percent increase in train fares during the past eight months.The meeting was also informed that at least five newly launched trains were running in losses.

It was also informed that over Rs370 million corruptions were allegedly made in installation of signals between Port Qasim and Bin Qasim.The 7th Meeting of the Standing Committee on Railways was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, MNA in Committee Room Seminar-2, Main PIPS Office, Sector F-5/2 Islamabad.It was decided about the Agenda Item No.

I that minutes of the previous meetings will be confirmed by the Committee in its next meeting whereas the Agenda Item No. II i.e. Comprehensive Report was already given by the Ministry of Railways.The Secretary, Ministry of Railways gave detailed briefing on the Agenda Item No III regarding the train-wise detail of increase in fares of all classes during the last eight months.The Secretary, Ministry of Railways apprised the Committee that detailed information/proposal for paying taxes to FBR as well as petroleum levy to Pakistan State Oil will be shared with the Committee in its next meeting for which the Ministry of Railways have fought to resolve such issue.

He added that the Ministry was in the process of reconciliation which will be done within 15 days.A MNA suggested inviting Secretary M/o Petroleum and Managing Director, Pakistan State Oil in its next meeting to resolve the issues.

He also suggested opening new routes for the passengers. A member suggested that Railways board should also be reconstituted and information be provided to the Committee about the total Railways commercial/agriculture/residential Land lying in the country, the Secretary M/o Railways apprised the Committee that first of all the Ministry will take the preventive measures on the land problems and issues then Committee will be constituted to resolve the issues.

It was decided to hold its another meeting in Islamabad.The reply on Agenda Item No IV and V regarding cost benefit ratio of newly launched trains as well as Policy and Criteria for running/launching of new trains was given by the Ministry to the Committee upon which no discussion was made during the meeting.Then the Secretary, M/o Railways gave briefing on the Agenda Item No.

VI about the reasons behind the continuation of 7 newly launched loss making trains in the country.The Committee was informed that Ministry of Railways has been earning profit of Rs.326 million from the ten trains whereas the Ministry was trying to improve the situation of little loss by increasing stoppages to the trains and new bogies in this regard will also be attached with the Rawalpindi Express(109 Up/110Dn) for Sargodha.The Committee was also given briefing by the Secretary, M/o Railways on Agenda Item No.

VII regarding correct data on punctuality upon which a Member pointed out to correct the figure of punctuality of trains.Another Member expressed concern on the schedule of trains that trains have been becoming late for several hours and suggested to increase punctuality of trains schedule.

The Committee was also given briefing by the Secretary, M/o Railways on Agenda Item No. VIII.The Committee suggested the Ministry that three Members should be included in the Division to recruit TLA workers through computerized ballot to define its transparency.The Committee suggested to inviting Chief Secretary, Govt.

of the Punjab and resolving the issue of opening the Railways level-crossing, Okara in the next meeting.Members/MNAs Muhammad Bashir Khan, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Amjad Ali Khan, Mr. Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jehangir, Nusrat Wahid, Engr.

Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Khawaja Saad Rafiuqe, Nauman islam Shaikh, Ramesh Lal, and Chairman, Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, attended the meeting.