Railway minister announces Pipri Freight Corridor project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways will construct a freight corridor from Pipri to Karachi to enhance revenue from goods transportation by rail. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar announced approval of the Pipri Freight Corridor project during his visit to the Railway Headquarters in Lahore on Friday. He received a detailed briefing on the project and discussed various options and technical aspects with the railways officials.

The minister said that the freight corridor would facilitate movement of goods from Karachi Port to upcountry destinations and vice versa. He said that the project would also reduce congestion and improve efficiency on the main line.

The minister also reviewed a business plan to increase revenue through transportation of goods by train.

He sought a report to identify more locations for unloading goods from trains. He said that the Pakistan Railways was committed to providing quality service to its customers and enhancing its share in the transport sector.

The minister also received updates regarding the outsourcing of services in railway hospitals. He directed the railway authorities to open all railway hospitals gradually for public use as per his instructions.

Furthermore, the minister instructed the railway officials to decorate and beautify Lahore Railway Station and make it more attractive for passengers and visitors. He said that Lahore Railway Station was a historical landmark and a symbol of pride for the nation.