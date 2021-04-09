UrduPoint.com
Railway Minister Assures Improvement In Railway Connectivity With Ports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Railway Minister assures improvement in railway connectivity with ports

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday visited Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and assured improvement in railway connectivity with ports and support for new projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday visited Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and assured improvement in railway connectivity with ports and support for new projects.

Chairman PQA Rear Admiral (R) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah and other senior officials warmly received the minister, said a press release.

The minister was briefed about the operational activities and future projects of Port Qasim.

In his remarks, he appreciated PQA performance and potential.

More Stories From Pakistan

