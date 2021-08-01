UrduPoint.com

Railway Minister Condemns Attack On Haleem Adil

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Railway minister condemns attack on Haleem Adil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has strongly condemned the attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that such incidents would never be tolerated, adding that this attack was managed when his opponents failed to defeat him in politics.

Nobody would be allowed to disrupt law and order situation, he said.

Fixing responsibility on the Sindh government, he demanded the culprits involved in theincident should be arrested as soon as possible.

