Railway Minister Condemns Quetta Blast

Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Railway minister condemns Quetta blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has strongly condemned the Quetta blast in which two policemen lost their lives.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen in the blast and prayed Allah Almighty may elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant speedy recovery to the injured.

The minister expressed his support to the families of the martyrs.

He said that great sacrifices of martyrs for protection and defense of motherland would not go in vain.

"Anti-state forces want to sabotage Balochistan's peace, developmentand prosperity process," he said. He added that the terrorists were theenemies of all humanity.

