Railway Minister Inspects Multan-Kundian Section Through Window Trailing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:08 PM

Railway Minister inspects Multan-Kundian section through window trailing

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, inspected Multan-Kundian section through window trailing to check track fitness, alignment and gauge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, inspected Multan-Kundian section through window trailing to check track fitness, alignment and gauge.

Flanked by Divisional Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar, the minister checked facilities being extended to passangers at Kot Addu, Bhakhar and Kundian and other stations on the section.

The DS briefed him about the Multan-Kundian section and ways to generate revenue.

Speaking to media at Kot Addu and Bhakhar stations, Mr Swati said that Pakistan Railways (PR) would be made a profitable entity by Public Private Partnership adding that plazas and other commercial buildings would be constructed on its priced land.

He informed that salaries of employees could be doubled if they ensure their 100 pc attendance.

Those who have incurred losses to PR, the deptt would initiate inquires against them, he maintained.

Later, he left for Rawalpindi after three days visit to Multan Division.

More Stories From Pakistan

