Railway minister orders urgent inquiry, top medical care after Awam Express derailment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has taken stern notice of the Awam Express train derailment near Lodhran Railway Station, demanding a comprehensive report within 7 days and ordering immediate provision of the highest standard of medical care for the injured without any delay.

Through the media news channel, he conveyed that he has strictly directed the concerned department and Divisional Superintendent Railways to immediately proceed to the accident site and accelerate all relief operations without delay.

He has issued a stern warning to all railway officials, emphasizing that any negligence or delay in handling the aftermath of the derailment will not be tolerated and will result in severe disciplinary action.

The Minister demanded that the investigation be conducted with utmost transparency and urgency, insisting that those found responsible for lapses be held fully accountable under the law.

He stressed that ensuring passenger safety is the highest priority and must be reinforced immediately.