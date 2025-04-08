Railway minister seeks plan for repair of engines

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, with the Chairman and CEO of Pakistan Railways, along with senior officials, in attendance.

The session included a detailed briefing on the operations of the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering departments.

During the meeting, the railway minister demanded a comprehensive working plan for the repair of out-of-order engines. He directed that at least three faulty engines be repaired and reintegrated into the system within one and a half months. Legal advice will be sought regarding the auction of unusable engines, he added.

The minister stressed that no trains should be handed over to private firms without a performance guarantee. He also issued instructions to ensure the constant availability of relief trains in all divisions.

"I will knock on every door to bring investment into Pakistan Railways," said Hanif Abbasi, emphasizing efforts to attract private and foreign investment.

He announced that 15 engines will be upgraded with the latest technology over the next two years.

The minister underscored performance and accountability, stating, "I am setting targets for all departments—they must be met. Those who fail will be sent home."

He reaffirmed that Pakistan Railways is a strategic national asset and ruled out any possibility of privatization. Abbasi also revealed plans to discuss with the federal government the potential transfer of pension responsibilities to the center. Officials were advised to take lessons from the anti-encroachment campaign led by the Punjab Chief Minister.

In addition, the meeting decided to modernize and promote Railway Sports. Full attention will be given to football, hockey, cricket, and other sports to revive and support athletic talent within the department.