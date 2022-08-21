Railway Multan division sends consignment of ration for flood affected victims Fazilpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Railway Multan division was continuing to provide assistance to the flood affected people while the railway police have shifted the people trapped on the Dera Ghazi Khan section to safer place.

Divisional Superintendent Multan division Hammad Hassan Mirza sent a consignment of ration including rice, ghee, pulses, dry, milk, gram, tea, sugar, biscuits, pepper, salt and flour and medicines to the flood victims of Fazilpur.

Speaking on this occasion, Hammad Hassan said that they were standing by with their brothers and sisters stranded in the flood. He appealed the philanthropists to come forward and help flood affected people because it was our religious and moral duty and deposit relief material at our collection point.

He said"Pakistan Railway will deliver relief goods to the flood-affected areas free of cost."Meanwhile, Railway Police Multan has shifted the residents trapped in Fazilpur Dera Ghazi Khan section due to the recent floods to safer place.

The railway police conducted a rescue operation due to the rising water level in the vicinity of the Fazilpur railway station and shifted the railway colony residents at safer place through boat.