Railway official lost his limb during incident

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :An employee of Pakistan railways (PR) Attock circle lost his limb during an incident at Attock Khurad railway station on Thursday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that32 years old Mohammad Rizwan while disembarking from a train during shunting fell down resultantly train runs over his leg.

Due to incident his leg was am punctured. He was taken to DHQ hospital Attock by rescue 1122 from where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Attock Khurad Police station and started further investigation.