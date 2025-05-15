Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mohammad Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Friday said that the ongoing Railway Park project in Mailsi would help boost the local economy, promote tourism, and provide much-needed recreational facilities for the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mohammad Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Friday said that the ongoing Railway Park project in Mailsi would help boost the local economy, promote tourism, and provide much-needed recreational facilities for the public.

He was speaking during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways, Mohammad Hanif Abbasi, where both ministers discussed matters of mutual interest, including the preservation of cultural heritage, advancement of national cultural initiatives, and railway-related development projects.

During the meeting, special focus was given to the Railway Park project currently underway in Mailsi. Minister Khichi highlighted the project’s importance, stating that it would serve as a vital recreational hub and a source of economic uplift for the region.

“The Railway Park will not only enhance the quality of life for local residents but also attract visitors, creating new economic opportunities,” he said.

Mohammad Hanif Abbasi, assured that the project would be completed on time and that all necessary resources would be deployed to ensure its success. He reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to supporting development projects that benefit the public and preserve Pakistan’s heritage.

Both ministers agreed to continue collaborative efforts to promote cultural and infrastructure development across the country.