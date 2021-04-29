Railway police announces Eid package for widows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Railways Police have approved special Eid package for widows of the police employees to facilitate them on upcoming Eidul Fitr on the direction of IG Arif Nawaz Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Police have approved special Eid package for widows of the police employees to facilitate them on upcoming Eidul Fitr on the direction of IG Arif Nawaz Khan.

According to the PR Police sources on Thursday, the Eid package of Rs 5000 for each of 89 widows would be distributed in all railway divisions.

On the occasion, the IG said that resolution of the police issues were the priority of the sitting administration and workers welfare was being focused.