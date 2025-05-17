Open Menu

Railway Police Arrest Thief, Recover Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Railway Police have arrested a thief and recovered cash, gold jewellery and mobile phone set from his possession which he had stolen in train.

The police sources said that a woman passenger, Ms Sumaira Nadeem, had lodged a complaint with Railway Police Bahawalpur that a thief took away her purse when she was boarding train, Karakaram Express, travelling from Karachi to Lahore to visit her relatives there.

She submitted that she had put her cash, gold jewellery and mobile phone set in the purse.

The Railway Police registered an FIR and launched efforts to trace out whereabouts of the thief. “A team of Railway Police Bahawalpur, headed by Station House Officer Imran Arshad Jatoi, traced the thief and arrested him,” they said.

The police team recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, gold jewellery and mobile phone set and handed them to the owner woman passenger.

