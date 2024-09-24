Railway police arrest two criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Railway Police Peshawar Division carried out successful operations at Cantonment and City Railway Stations, arresting two individuals for illegal arms and drugs.

SHO Peshawar Cantonment, Jamal Abdul Nasir, apprehended Muhammad Anwar at Peshawar City Railway Station, recovering an unauthorized 9mm pistol and ammunition.

In a separate operation, 1 kg of charas (hashish) was seized fromq Usman at Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station.

Both suspects have been arrested, and cases have been registered.