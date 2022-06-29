Railway police bust criminal gang

The Pakistan Railways police have busted a notorious criminal gang, known as Mani gang, in an action here on Wednesday

The PR police conducted a raid on an information of a dacoity at platform number 3 with a passenger and arrested six gangsters including Imran alias Mani (ring leader), Zakir Ali, Riaz Ahmad, Hammad, Faisal and Zain Ali.

The gang members had deprived a passenger of his wallet containing Rs 25,000 and and his identity card.

At least 16 criminal cases of different nature had already been reported to the Railway Police at different police stations.

The PR police registered a case and sent the gangsters behind bars.