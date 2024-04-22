Railway Police Claim To Arrest Thief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan railways police claimed to have arrested a thief for stealing cash from a woman travelling in Buisness Express.
According to plaintiff, Rehman Mazhar travelling in a buisness class of bogie no.5 of the train as the accused identified as Usama hailing from Noshera Feroz, stole purse of a woman taking rest in the AC cabin during journey from Khanewal to Sadiq Abad. As per the reports, the woman was travelling with Rs. 100000 cash, few US Dollars, ATM card, Jubilee health card and ID card.
As per report filed with the police, the accused hid him into the washroom to dispell doubt of the criminal activity in sourrounding. However, the plaintiff called the police personnel who rushed to the cabin without delay. Upon seeing the police, the accused threw the purse outside the moving train after taking out the money with him.
Incharge police checkpost, Usama Yusuf is collected the money and handed over to the aggrieved passenger.
Khanewal police registered FIR against the accused for further investigation.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU's exams to begin today6 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam's visit to GB postponed due to unavoidable official engagements6 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoGs directs HMC administration to establish Pediatric ICU7 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt to be digitalized in six months to improve online checking of vaccine availability, doc ..16 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal apprehended for Wife's murder16 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP16 minutes ago
-
Earth Day: Use of plastic causing spread of fatal diseases: Commissioner Multan17 minutes ago
-
By-election triumph affirms Government's popularity, asserts PML-N leader17 minutes ago
-
RPO lauds police officials for best security arrangements during Pak vs New Zealand Cricket Series37 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates PML-N candidates on victory in by-elections46 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind, thunderstorm in most parts of country46 minutes ago
-
GCU welcomes first female head46 minutes ago