Railway Police Claim To Arrest Thief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan railways police claimed to have arrested a thief for stealing cash from a woman travelling in Buisness Express.

According to plaintiff, Rehman Mazhar travelling in a buisness class of bogie no.5 of the train as the accused identified as Usama hailing from Noshera Feroz, stole purse of a woman taking rest in the AC cabin during journey from Khanewal to Sadiq Abad. As per the reports, the woman was travelling with Rs. 100000 cash, few US Dollars, ATM card, Jubilee health card and ID card.

As per report filed with the police, the accused hid him into the washroom to dispell doubt of the criminal activity in sourrounding. However, the plaintiff called the police personnel who rushed to the cabin without delay. Upon seeing the police, the accused threw the purse outside the moving train after taking out the money with him.

Incharge police checkpost, Usama Yusuf is collected the money and handed over to the aggrieved passenger.

Khanewal police registered FIR against the accused for further investigation.

